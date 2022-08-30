Strong Prices Recorded At Bakker’s Fine Arts Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. – Strong prices prevailed at Bakker Auctions annual summer live online fine arts auction conducted on August 6, with “Bathers,” a 1923 oil painted by Lucy L’Engle in Cavalaire, France, claiming the top price at $25,000.

Provincetown paintings done by women artists also performed well with “Commercial Street Evening” by Nancy Whorf fetching $9,375.

“The Tree,” an oil by Joseph Edwards Alexander, generated considerable competition beyond its $1,5/2,000 estimate to bring a new auction record for the artist at $15,000.

Other watercolors from the Provincetown Art Colony fared well, including “Rowing Boat” by Ross Moffett at $11,250 and “Unloading the Catch” by John Whorf at $5,625.

“Blue Waters,” an oil by Steve Walker left the block at $8,125, and “Upstairs” (Blue Hour), a small oil by John Dowd, was bid to $4,688.

Provincetown prints sold well with “Red Petunia,” a small monotype by Blanche Lazzell at $2,625, “Cubist Flower,” a white-line print by Agnes Weinrich at $2,000 and “The Homeport,” a color linocut by Tod Lindenmuth for $1,000.

All prices given the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

Bakker’s next auction is scheduled for October 8. For information, www.bakkerproject.com or 508-413-9758.