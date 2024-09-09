Strong Bidding Takes Nakashima Double Dresser To The Top At Clarke

Published: September 9, 2024
LARCHMONT, N.Y. — So, it’s the end of summer. Clarke Auction Gallery paid homage to that seasonal milestone by conducting an “End of Summer Blockbuster Sale” on September 8. The sale’s most notable lot was a George Nakashima (American, 1905-1990) 1960s double dresser from a New Paltz, N.Y., estate. “There was strong bidding action on it,” according to Whitney Mia, Clarke’s senior appraiser, and it ultimately sold to an in-house bidder for $27,500, including buyer’s premium. It featured an exposed dovetail case, two small upper flush drawers over six deep drawers with recessed pulls and a recessed cross form base. Dimensions were 31¾ by 72 by 20 inches. There was plenty of arm candy by Rolex in this sale, jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels and blue-chip fine art. Watch for an upcoming review.
