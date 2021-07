PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. – A 1932 Auburn Convertible Roadster roared to $39,000 at Wiederseim Associates’ July 24 sale offering the collection of Ed and Carol Stoudt. The Stoudts owned Stoudt’s Black Angus Restaurant, Brewery and Antique Mall in Adamstown, Penn. The car features a straight “8” motor with 98 horsepower and three-speed manual transmission. It underwent a mechanical and body work restoration after Stoudt purchased the car in the 1970s. Other early American automobiles, antiques, clocks, carousel figures, decorative arts and advertising were sold from the collection in 266 lots.

