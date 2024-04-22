Store Display Size Rabbit Candy Container Springs To Top Of Bertoia’s Auction

Published: April 22, 2024
VINELAND, N.J. — Bertoia’s annual spring auction, comprising approximately 1,200 wide-ranging lots, took place April 19-20 at Bertoia’s gallery. Springtime vibes were ascendant as a store display size rabbit candy container, 37 inches high and looking more like a jackrabbit than your traditional cabbage-grazing bunny, jumped its $2,5/4,500 estimate to land at $33,600, inclusive of buyer’s premium. The sale included a robust selection of spelter and cast iron mechanical banks, cast iron automotive and horse-drawn toys, a small but choice array of holiday antiques and more. Day 2 featured the bunny and a great assortment of Christmas and holiday items. More highlights from this sale await mention in a later review.
April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024
