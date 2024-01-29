Stick Those Paddles Up! Bohlin Gun Belt Steals First Place In Morphy’s Old West Auction

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — The 473-lot Old West Auction, conducted by Dan Morphy and Brian Lebel on January 26, brought in more than $2.2 million with 97 percent of all lots selling. Creations by Edward F. Bohlin (1895-1980), king of Western silver artistry, dominated the top lots. The highest priced item was Bohlin’s own silver mounted gun belt, which he personally designed and built, along with top Bohlin artists, for his own use. It was an integral part of Bohlin’s famous “Big Saddle” equestrian parade ensemble, which took 14 years to complete. It is considered a great masterpiece of silver artistry. His personal property through 1977, the belt was purchased from Bohlin by an attorney and sheriff in Houston, Texas. It was later acquired by John Reedy, then-owner of The Bohlin Company. In 2003, it went into the collection of a distinguished California collector. Estimated at $200/250,000, the gun belt attracted 17 bids before settling at $307,500, including buyer’s premium; the US buyer, who was not immediately identified, was bidding by phone. More of the highlights from this auction will be reviewed in a forthcoming issue.