Stephen Score, 79, Folk Art Dealer

Published: September 11, 2023
SANDWICH, MASS. — On September 9, folk art dealer Stephen Score lost his fight with cancer while in hospice. Score, who had been a prominent presence in his Beacon Hill shop and at antiques shows throughout the country, was once quoted in an interview for Conde Nast Traveler saying, “I love color and am not afraid of it.” He specialized in paintings, textiles, folk art and weathervanes, as well as more eclectic or abstract things that resonated with him personally.
An upcoming issue will feature a more extensive obituary of his life, including memories from friends and colleagues.
