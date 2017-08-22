Steinway & Sons Piano Plays At Great Gatsby’s

ATLANTA — A lavishly decorated art case piano by Steinway & Sons, restored, achieved $60,500, including the buyer’s premium, on the second day of a three-day auction, August 25–27, at Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery.



The model “M” grand piano, 66 inches long, has a Venetian-inspired art case and matching bench and the case bears carved giltwood moldings in the form of scrolling foliage and floral garlands.



A complete report on the auction will follow in an upcoming edition.