Steinway Plays On At New Haven Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: September 20, 2022
BRANFORD, CONN. — On September 13, New Haven Auctions, now New England Auctions, by Fred Giampietro, conducted its online-only Americana, Antiques & Fine Art Discovery Auction, offering 446 lots on its in-house and other online bidding platforms. Following the recent trend of Steinways topping auctions across the country, the highest performing lot was a Steinway Grand Piano, #10796. The piano was in very good condition, had been recently serviced and was reconditioned by its previous owner in 2003. The piano surpassed its $3/6,000 estimate to achieve $12,400. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More to follow on this auction in an upcoming issue.
