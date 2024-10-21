Steiff Teddy Brings Comfort To William Smith Bidders

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — In William Smith Auctions’ October 16 Country Americana sale, a Steiff mohair bear rose well above its $1,5/2,500 estimate to land as the top of the 440 lots offered. Cataloged as being “unusually large,” the 28-inch-high bear was in rich apricot or cinnamon color and had thread-sewn claws, a red bandana and a Steiff button. Despite wear, losses and some repairs, the large bear brought $10,000 with buyer’s premium. Additional results, including more Steiff animals, to come in a later issue.