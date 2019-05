MILFORD, CONN. — Shannon’s spring fine art auction attracted an international audience with top lots by American, European and Asian artists on May 2. Auctioneer Peter Coccoluto called bids on nearly 250 lots comprising well-known artists of paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture. Offered among these were two particular highlights in Asian — two paintings by French/Vietnamese Impressionist Le Pho (1907–2001). “Le Thé” (Tea Time), an oil on canvas, signed lower right “Le Pho,” 32 by 39½ inches and depicting two women at the table enjoying each other’s company, was the highest selling lot, achieving $100,000, including premium, against a $40/60,000 estimate. The other painting, “Harmonie Jaune” (Harmony in Yellow), depicting a woman arranging flowers in an interplay of colors and form, took $72,000, above its high estimate. Asian art again dominated with a contemporary sculpture by Taiwanese artist Li Chen (b 1963). “Harmonize without Compromise,” depicting a Buddha standing on a silver cloud — a classic motif in Asian art — made contemporary with the addition of silver headphones, proved Chen’s appeal on the international market by also realizing $72,000. Watch for a full report on this sale in an upcoming issue.