Stedman Posts World Auction Record For Flora Whitney Portrait

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Richard Stedman Estate Services

TAMPA BAY, FLA. — More Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney estate material came to auction on January 20 as Richard Stedman Estate Services featured fine and decorative art from the collection of the Whitney Museum founder and great granddaughter of Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt from her landmark Old Westbury, Long Island, N.Y., studio. These were combined with selections from the Vanderbilt and Whitney family library and private archive and comprised the first 100 lots of the online-only auction, all simulcast on the LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable platforms.

This sale was the third in a biannual series of Vanderbilt auctions mounted by Stedman but the appetite for Vanderbilt-related sculpture and family ephemera that provided a sampling of multiple generations of an American dynasty had only been whetted by the first two auctions. “We had at least 16 estates, of which the main event and first 100 lots were Vanderbilt Whitney and those went 95 percent sold — 94 plus a pending postsale out of 100, said Richard “Van” Stedman afterwards.

This sale featured one of the studio’s best-known items, a Howard Gardiner Cushing (American, 1869-1916) portrait of Gertrude’s daughter Flora, which set a world auction record for the artist when it crossed the block at $193,750. A suite of Flora’s childhood diaries crossed the block, including passages of her expressing remorse at Mr and Mrs Astor perishing on the Titanic as well as her having a rough crossing of the Atlantic on the Lusitania before it became perhaps the second best-known cruise ship to sink. Flora was engaged to President Theodore Roosevelt’s son Quentin at the time of his death in World War I aerial combat and he is also mentioned in her diaries. The lot sold for $14,375. Those bidders looking for even more Quentin interest found it in Roosevelt’s book warmly inscribed to his infant son who would later become Flora Whitney’s fiancée before dying in combat. This lot was bid to $18,750.

An ancient stone well head met its high estimate of $10,000. Whether it was an actual well head, fountain or cistern architectural garden centerpiece, the carved stone, 29¾ inches high with a 59-inch-top diameter and 48-inch base diameter, depicted an elephant and fruit tree coat of arms, bird and plant carved frieze reliefs, with a pictorial frieze that announces the entrance to the studio pool and gardens.

The Havemeyer family, founders of Domino Sugar, married into the Vanderbilt branch of Old Westbury and the subsequent 25 lots in the sale stemmed from their Florida descendants. Among multiple lots of sterling silver flatware and hollowware were several early pieces with H monograms. A Havemeyer descendants Dresden Park scene tea set of hand-painted continental hard paste porcelain comprised six cups, six saucers, a teapot, creamer, sugar and two lids, went out at $8,125.

This was Stedman’s second Havemeyer, i.e. Domino Sugar-related sale, as the firm sold the Domino Sugar corporate art collection in conjunction with two New York art appraisers in 1995 from the industrial giant’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters during the AMSTAR period of ownership.

Interest was keen for the first lot across the block, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney’s last will and cash book, which brought $4,063. Named in the leather-and-fabric-bound document were paintings, jewelry, stocks and heirs, and in the rear a journal section had a multipage, handwritten Last Will with detailed fine art and personal property, including $2.5 million to the Whitney Museum, a pearl and diamond bracelet to Gloria Vanderbilt and jewelry to Flora Whitney Miller.

Fetching $3,438 was Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney’s 1915 Bronze Medal Certificate from the Panama Pacific International Exhibition.

From the estate of Pennsylvania folk art collector Joseph Wetherington was a Lehnware miniature blanket chest, which brought $2,375. Additionally, from a retired Hudson Valley collector came a Vasily Grachev Russian doré bronze group selling at $3,750, while from a local Tampa Bay collection a Chinese Qing famille verte jardiniere reached $2,500.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Richard Stedman Estate Services’ next sale is in May and will include two partial Miami estates.

