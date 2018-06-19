Stars Align For Tiffany Zodiac Lamp At Skinner

BOSTON — Skinner’s June 21 Twentieth Century design sale churned out a number of colorful results, but none higher than a Tiffany Studios table lamp at $86,100. The zodiac turtleback shade featured six round green turtlebacks spaced against yellow and green reserves, with the twelve gilt signs of the zodiac interspersed throughout in favrile glass segments. The shade sat on a gold bronze twisted stem. Finishing just beneath it was another example from Tiffany, a crimson bouquet hanging chandelier, with bright pink blossoming flowers against a green background, which brought $67,650.

A report will follow in a future edition.