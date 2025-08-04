Star Wars Store Display Earns New Record At Hake’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 4, 2025
YORK, PENN. — Spanning July 29-30, Hake’s Auctions closed out the month with over 1,500 lots of various pop culture items — from Star Wars to Transformers to baseball memorabilia — which earned $2.5 million with 96 percent of lots sold. The sale was led by a 1978 Star Wars Early Bird Special store display certificate package by Kenner, which set a new world auction record for any store display associated with an action figure line at $112,100, including buyer’s premium. According to catalog notes, the fresh-to-auction display “was designed to hold stiff illustrated cardboard envelopes, each containing a sealed kit available for a limited time to mail-order the first set of four action figures (Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and R2-D2).” Additional highlights from this sale will be included in an upcoming issue.
