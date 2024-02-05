Stanford White Frame, Ex Wilner Collection, Breaks Record At Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. — Helmuth Stone Gallery’s January 28 “Historic Eli Wilner Frame Gallery” auction achieved a 100 percent sell-through rate, with its 494 lots bringing in more than $500,000. Representing the esteemed frame dealer’s personal reference collection, this auction saw a record-breaking sale with the highest world auction price ever seen for a Stanford White frame; it achieved $32,500, including buyer’s premium, and sold to a museum in Florida. Circa early 1900s, the frame, which had been retailed by Wilner for $1.4 million, measured 62½ by 32½ inches and was a frame made later in White’s career. A more comprehensive review of the Helmuth Stone Eli Wilner Frame Gallery Sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.