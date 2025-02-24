Staircase Dress Steps Up At Augusta Auctions

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — Augusta Auctions’ Vintage for Valentines sale on February 12 offered 24 lots of runway styles from Japanese designer Issey Miyake (1938-2022). The top lot of these — and of the 225-lot auction — was a 2003 convertible Staircase dress in excellent condition that was bid to $7,183, including buyer’s premium, from an estimate of $1,2/1,500. More on this and other avant-garde garments to follow.