Stair Takes No Prisoners! Ship Model Blows Competition Away

HUDSON, N.Y. – Offered mere minutes into Stair’s August 5 Americana sale, an English bone Prisoner-of-War ship model not only blew its estimate out of the water, but it put a sizeable lead between it and any competitor, a length that would hold for the duration of the 337-lot sale. Signed by Daniel E. Matthews, the intricately crafted three-masted model measured 32 inches long and 42 inches tall and sat on an inlaid rectangular base with canted corners. Estimated at $5/10,000, the model attracted considerable interest from bidders who competed for this by absentee bid, phone and online, but in the end, an American collector on the phone docked it at $28,290. A recap of the sale will appear in a future issue.