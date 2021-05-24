Staffordshire Portrait Medallion Platter Heads Routson Sale At Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – The Routson Americana Collection – of which Jeffrey S. Evans offered the first part on May 22 – got off to a smashing start and was led by a Staffordshire medallion portrait series transfer-printed ceramic platter that depicted a view of England’s Oatlands Park with portrait medallions of Thomas Jefferson, the Marquis de Lafayette, Governor DeWitt Clinton and George Washington. A private collector, bidding online, took it from its $5/8,000 estimate to $18,720. The platter had been published by the Transferware Collectors Club in Patriotic America: Blue Printed Pottery Celebrating A New Nation. The catalog notes that the platter’s specific order of portrait medallions combined with this particular view is thought to be unique, one of three with this view. A sale recap will follow in a future issue.