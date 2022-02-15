St Lawrence Landscape Tempts Miller & Miller Bidders

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA — Of the 376 lots offered by Miller & Miller Auctions in its February 12 Canadiana & Folk Art sale featuring the Osler Collection, a landscape titled “St Lawrence Village” by Group of Seven founding member Alexander Young Jackson (Canadian, 1882-1974) realized the highest price: $37,060 from a private Canadian collection and more than double its low estimate. The work, painted in 1945 in oil on panel measuring 10½ by 13½ inches, had gallery labels on the reverse for Klinkhoff, Montreal and Thielsen in London, Ontario. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted into US Dollars.

A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.