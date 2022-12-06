Sputnik Test Model Rockets To $375,000 For Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — One of likely four known Sputnik 1 test models and its accompanying Tesla broadcast receiver soared to an out-of-this-world $375,000, including premium, to lead Heritage Auctions’ Historical Platinum Session Signature Auction December 1. It comes from the collection of Dr Frank J. Malina, the Texan who NASA says is “considered by some to be the father of modern rocketry.” Two other models reside in museums, one at the Energia Corporate Museum outside Moscow and another at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. It was the highest price in a sale that achieved $2.4 million; a more extensive recap of that sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.