Review and Photos by W.A. Demers

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – Complementing the antiques show occurring just down the hill in the carriage house, Lyndhurst’s Spring Blossoms flower show presented a rare opportunity for visitors to see the mansion’s storied rooms dressed up in sumptuous flower arrangements. On both Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8, visitors could – sans guide – walk through the mansion and imagine they were seeing it as it was in its heyday – decorated with fresh flowers from the estate gardens and greenhouse.

A special preview party on Friday evening, April 6, hosted by the Garden Club of Irvington to benefit the restoration of historic fountains and perennials in the Lyndhurst Rose Garden, kicked off the event. Said Lyndhurst’s executive director Howard Zar, “We created a lot of audience synergy by holding a high-quality antiques show at a major historic site, as the core audience is the same for both. Because Lyndhurst is such a majestic 67-acre estate, coming to an event here is always a positive and lovely experience. As a result, we estimate that we had 2,000 visitors for our first combined antiques/flower show.”

New this year was an elegant High Tea hosted by Saint George Bistro and Seasons on the Hudson in the unique and charming estate cottage.

Lyndhurst, as one can imagine, is a weddings magnet during the spring, summer and fall months. So it was a natural for area florists – including Ned Kelly & Co. and Gerald Palumbo and Miko Akasaka of Seasons on the Hudson – to help assemble more than a dozen area florists to showcase their talents.

Lyndhurst, also known as the Jay Gould estate, is at 635 South Broadway. For more information, www.lyndhurst.org or 914-631-4481.