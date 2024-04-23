Spring Antiques in Schoharie Presented Its Best Lineup Of Dealers Yet

Review and Photos by Carly Timpson

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — Presented by the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association (SCHA), the 2024 Spring Antiques in Schoharie show took place at Schoharie Central School on April 13 and 14. The SCHA’s 48th annual spring show welcomed 75 dealers from near and far and was raising money in support of the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum and the 1743 Palatine House Museum. Before the show, event manager and president of SCHA, Ruth Anne Wilkinson told local newspaper The Mountain Eagle, “There really aren’t that many antique shows anymore, and so many of our dealers look forward to this event. Money raised goes right back into our local community, which is so important to all of us.”

While many shows are still recovering from the setbacks related to Covid-19, Wilkinson, who started the show 48 years ago, told Antiques and The Arts Weekly that her perseverance in bringing the show back is paying off. “The lineup of dealers was the best I’ve ever had. We’ve had such great luck with our show and the dealers know that, so they come. I am ecstatic that it was such a success.” A testament to the show’s reputation, dealers traveled from all over the United States to be at this show and shoppers continually rave about it. Wilkinson shared an anecdote where one couple, country collectors, took a moment to tell her that this show was one of the best they’ve ever attended and that they have been coming every year.

With no early entry, long lines formed out of the school entrances and down the sidewalk as shoppers were eager to be the first to get their hands on the best goods. Americana, country, primitives and glassware were among the most prevalent items across all 75 dealers, though some strayed from those trends bringing pop culture collectibles, books and assorted ephemera.

J.S. Cocoman Antiques from Glenmont, N.Y., one of the first booths through the entrance of one gymnasium, had displays of stoneware and redware jars, pitchers and plates; document boxes; Staffordshire blue and white china; a Nineteenth Century watercolor mourning scene from Providence, R.I.; and various smalls. Having attended the spring show for about 15 years, Jim Cocoman shared that he likes the Schoharie show because it is “well organized by Ruth Anne and her team” Furthermore, he noted “it is an active show — I like that about it. There’s a lot of people and a lot of diversity among the dealers’ offerings.” Cocoman was happy to sell early and desirable stoneware and several nice burl bowls.

Across the way from Cocoman was the booth of Bob and Betty Smith, Bob Smith Fine Art & Antiques, Montrose, Penn., where Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century quilts made for a nice backdrop. Like their neighbor, the Smiths stocked their display with several pieces of stoneware and an unidentified Schoharie chest that coincidentally had the same stencil design as a piece in Cocoman’s booth and was likely by the same maker. Sat up in an unusual mid-Eighteenth Century child’s chair with original finish and a shawl bar was a circa 1900 printed cloth doll that Bob described as “just precious.” After his Schoharie debut in the fall, this was his first spring show and he was excited to be exhibiting, showing off hand-colored photographs and late Eighteenth Century watercolors in original frames. After the show, the Smiths reported: “We sold a nice, large, semi-abstract midcentury painting reflective of Fairfield Porter, Lois Dodd, Wolf Kahn, etc., to a knowing pair of young collectors. And on the other end of the time spectrum, a set of four plank-bottom side chairs with rare, paint-decorated, reticulated lyre-backs in a folky, unusual paint decoration.”

Joy and John Taglione of Country Cabin Antiques & Estate Sales, Schaghticoke, N.Y., have been dealing at Antiques in Schoharie for 10 years. After the show, John said, “The spring show this year was excellent. We were excited to display a lot of country primitive items and our quilts. Because of our variety and very fair prices, we do extremely well. I’ll give this year’s show an A-plus!”

An assortment of quilts were draped across the tables, spilling out of rustic baskets and delicately covering an antique wooden bench in the Taglione’s hallway booth. They also displayed metal pitchers, tabletop coffee grinders, wooden rolling pins and antique irons. John noted, “[There were] lots of nice people who spent and the food and help were outstanding.” It’s true — the event is known for its dedicated volunteers and the country kitchen that sets up just an hour before doors open. Several other vendors shared rave reviews of the food when asked about their experience at the show.

First-timer Marvin Weis traveled from Baltimore, Md., with his country primitives, including stoneware, weathervanes, decoys, quilts, a decorative rug and painted boxes. However, across from his booth was a stark departure from the country theme. Seneca Falls, N.Y.-based Susan Sauvageau filled her booth with Native American — predominantly Navajo — items including textiles, tools, pottery, artwork and several pairs of beaded moccasins that were from Plains area groups. It was also her first show, and she knew her booth would stand out. While she said she does not necessarily specialize in Native American items, she brought things that spoke to her and those were the items she was drawn to.

John and Dannette Darrow from Binghamton, N.Y., who were joined by their loyal canine companion Twiglet, specialize in Chinese and Japanese export porcelain and metal pieces as well as sterling silver jewelry. Having attended the show for nearly 30 years, the pair had begun incorporating vintage clothing and other various pieces into their booth’s offerings. As many others were eager to share, John said, “Ruth Anne puts on a very nice show. There’s a great variety of dealers — everything is here.” While chatting with John, Dannette successfully facilitated the sale of an onyx signet ring to a shopper who was on the hunt for a specific style.

For a tenth year, Rick Karr traveled from St Louis, Mo., to help his friend Lori Barach Strunk of Palatine Bridge, N.Y., who has been attending the show for 25 years. Karr brought along a selection of uranium glass and various antique smalls from the Midwest. Barach Strunk, on the other hand, specializes in antique jewelry and was eager to show us a rare Victorian carved coral cameo broach in excellent condition. The “fabulously detailed” broach was all original, including the intricately detailed gold aura frame.

Like several others at the show, John Duda of Fleischmanns, N.Y., exhibited local pride in his booth. Known for his vast collection of postcards, the 20-year exhibitor had boxes and binders sprawled across multiple tables in one of the school’s hallways, a prime spot to catch people passing through if the right cards were on display. As most of the cards have to be searched for, Duda was careful to showcase some eye-catching highlights in plastic sheets. Most notable were a series of “All Hallowe’en Carnival/Albany, N.Y.,” cards with various related images that may speak to different types of collectors; one set, from 1904 — the festival’s first year — had romantic images of Pierrot clowns in the night while the other collection featured Halloween-decorated local landmarks and were each dated 1905.

Folks looking for postcards could visit Duda’s booth, or visit those of Elliot J. Robins, Loudonville, N.Y., or William “Bill” and Joy Johnson of Albany, N.Y. The Johnson duo splits their interests between Bill’s love for postcards and Joy’s affinity for textiles and housewares. Bill’s boxes of postcards covered the lengths of two long tables, categorized by subject, which were predominantly cities and landmarks in New York. Some of his section dividers included “Bronx Zoo,” “NYC–Bridges,” “Syracuse–Businesses” and “Catskills.” Joy decorated her tables with linens, glassware, flatware and several Staffordshire figurines, plates and a teapot.

Peter Bazar of Saratoga Fine Art, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was one of the only booths dedicated solely to fine art, though many other dealers had paintings in the mix. Bazar brought a combination of artistic styles ranging from Impressionism to Modern and landscapes. Last year was his first time exhibiting at Antiques in Schoharie and he learned that shoppers at “these kinds of shows” (antiques) tend to favor the landscapes, so that’s where his focus was for this weekend. As such, on a table at the front of his booth, he propped up a few smaller, possibly more accessible, paintings to catch shoppers’ eyes. These included a sunset seaside scene with boats by James Hamilton; an autumnal landscape by William Merritt Post (American, 1856-1935); and an Impressionist painting of the sun rising over the sea horizon. Bazar told us he had a decent show and most of his sales were in the range of $1,000 to $3,000.

Catnap Books, Cobleskill, N.Y., was one of a few dealers that offered collectible books and ephemera. In an email sent to Antiques and The Arts Weekly after the show, owner Jim Brooks wrote, “My wife and I have done the Schoharie show for 30 years. We enjoy doing the show because it is close to home, we get to see our neighbors and customers, and it is a very reliable show. We had many New York and local items that always sell well, plus some uncommon books such as a signed Tasha Tudors, maps and older agricultural books. It is a comfortable show to do, with a great gate year after year. The parking is plentiful, the food is great and the people are wonderful.”

Looking to pick something up for the outdoorsman in your life? The booth of Tom Gage, South Egremont, Mass., would have been the one to check out. Gage, who has been dealing at this show for about seven years, had an eclectic mix of items including a crocodile skin scabbard holding three daggers, fishing reels and lures, powder horns, antique spurs, compasses, decoys, belt buckles and bowie knives. If those items didn’t speak to you, he also had large advertising signs along the back wall, the largest for Coca-Cola, a typewriter, a bingo cage with wooden balls, several cast iron doorstops, scrimshaw works, toy trucks and some nautical clocks.

Echoes of “I had this!” were heard from shoppers throughout the weekend in the booth of Dean Abruzzi, Coroga Lake, N.Y. Even though folks typically come for country antiques, Abruzzi, a 10-year veteran of the show, knows the kinds of nostalgic items that will make shoppers stop in their tracks and consider something different. Abruzzi specializes in pop-culture collectibles, specifically “sealed boxes, in mint condition.” Some of the items he had at the show included all four 1997 KISS Ultra Action Figures from McFarlane Toys, a 1966 Jumpin Mrs Potato Head, an assortment of varied Star Trek action figures, a Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Talking View-Master from 1984 and branded play sets with names, including Bugs Bunny, Cabbage Patch Kids and Toy Story. Abruzzi also had an entire table with children’s books, comic books and magazines.

The booth of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Treasure Chest Antiques was sprawling with a diverse assortment of goods and was bustling with shoppers. Fortunately for owner Andy Parks, the crowd was drawn to his selection, and he made pleasant conversation with shoppers before negotiating several sales while we stood by taking it all in. Some of the items displayed included vintage telephones, sewing machines, lanterns, uniform patches, porcelain, glass, framed art and furniture, including a matching floral Victorian settee and chair.

To cover the tables of Partridge Hollow Antiques’ booth, Dennis Chrin, Milton, Vt., displayed an assortment of Victorian silver, coins and blue and white porcelain. Multiple shelves along the back walls of the booth were filled with vintage chocolate molds — his wife Lynn’s favorites. Displayed along with the molds were a few beeswax candles. Dennis shared that they were all given to the Chrins by a frequent customer who uses the chocolate molds she buys from them to create her candles. If that doesn’t speak to the community fostered at these shows, perhaps the story of a 5-year-old’s first silver coin may; as we were scoping out their offerings, Dennis and Lynn were in the midst of an exciting sale and education lesson. After shaking hands with the coin’s new owner, Dennis told me the young boy’s parents were silver collectors who had purchased items from him before and their son showed interest in some of the coins and decided it was time to buy one for himself.

Praising the show’s organization, Bob and Betty Smith wrote to us saying, “We like the spring show for its setting. The school affords nice well-lit spaces and access to dealers over a number of areas and rooms throughout the venue. And you can’t beat the student help. Having Jacob and Dalton (two of the student helpers) for both set-up and breakdown was a great help! We couldn’t have done the show with such ease and accommodation without their care, understanding and pleasant dispositions!”

The Fall Antiques in Schoharie show will be held on September 28 and 29 at the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum, 143 Depot Lane. For information, www.schoharieheritage.org.