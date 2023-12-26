Sports Memorabilia & Jewelry Lead Michaan’s December Gallery Auction

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions December Gallery Auction, held on Friday, December 15, realized a strong sell-through rate as Michaan’s orchestrated another successful sale for its consigners.

The sale was headlined by two sports memorabilia lots: a 1937 All-Star PSA/DNA-certified multi-signed baseball, including Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio, which sold for $18,200, and a 1934 US-Japan Tour PSA/DNA-certified multi-signed baseball, including Babe Ruth, selling for $7,150.

The jewelry department also had a strong showing with a diamond and 14K yellow gold ring that brought $5,850, a Juvenia 18K yellow gold wristwatch that reached $4,550 and a Jean Perret 18K yellow gold wristwatch that sold for $2,470.

Other notable highlights include a beautiful English Georgian Thomas Earnshaw tall case clock that reached $9,750, an Ernst Heinrich Roth labeled violin with bow in case reached $5,200 and Zsolnay Pecs iridescent metallic glazed vase that achieved $4,550.

The next Gallery Auction will be held on Friday, January 19. This auction is led by a set of 10 archaistic bronze vessels ($20/30,000) and an album of calligraphy and painting attributed to Qi Gong ($5/8,000) from the Asian art department. Also featured are a Napoleon III gilt brass and pietra dura tantalus ($3/4,000), a 14K yellow gold charm bracelet ($2/3,000), and a “Portrait of a Young Girl,” attributed to George Knapton ($15/25,000).

Michaan’s auction catalogs are online at www.michaans.com, LiveAuctioneers and on the Michaan’s Live site. Bid live in the gallery or remotely via absentee, phone or online.

Michaan’s Auctions is accepting quality consignments for future auctions. For more information, 510-740-0220.