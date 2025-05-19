Sports Illustrated-Published Jordan Uniform Scores $2.63 Million At Heritage

DALLAS — A 1992-93 Michael Jordan game-worn Chicago Bulls uniform soared to $2.63 million to lead Heritage’s May 16-18 Spring Sports Catalog Auction to a $18.4 million total. Two independent authenticators photo-matched this jersey and shorts as having been worn by Jordan in 17 games during the 1992-93 season, as well as on the October 18, 1993, cover of Sports Illustrated. Even long after his playing career ended following the 2002-03 season, Jordan, who many consider the greatest in the history of the sport, remains one of the most coveted athletes in all sports among serious collectors. That this uniform is complete, with both a jersey and shorts, was photo-matched to games and appeared on the cover of what was such a prestigious publication makes this a rare prize for the winning bidder. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.