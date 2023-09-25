Spirited Bidding Raises Final Price For Maori Figure At Thomaston Place

Published: September 25, 2023
THOMASTON, MAINE — On September 22 and 23, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries hosted a two-day sale of primitive art, relics and cultural artifacts from around the globe. Presented were more than 400 African items, offered to bidders live and in-person, as well as by phone, absentee or online. Leading the results of the sale’s first day was a Maori New Zealand Oceanic Gable “Tekoteko” totem ancestor spirit figure, 15¼ inches tall, that rose well above its $400/600 estimate to realize $10,625, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will follow in a later review.
