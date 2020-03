BEDFORD VILLAGE, N.Y. – Butterscotch Auctions’ March 29 online-only “Spring Estates” sale was handily led by a carved spinach jade and porcelain standish that tempted the palate of bidders, who pushed the lot to finish at $41,480, well past its $500/700 estimate. The standish was accompanied by carved agate bird finials and had been consigned from the collection of Greenwich, Conn., lady. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.