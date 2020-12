LISBON, MAINE – On Saturday, December 5, Daniel Buck Auctions offered 327 lots of glass from the collection of the late Kevin Thurber. Bidders chased a rare Mount Washington Peachblow glass spider web vase into the lead. The 10-inch-high vase had a matte finish and a central spider on a web surrounded by hand painted enamel blackberry, flower and leaf decoration with gilt highlights and brought $2,280 against an estimate of $600/800. Watch for a more extensive sale recap to follow in a future issue.