DALLAS — The world has a new leading superhero. After years of Superman reigning supreme among collectors, the new world record for a comic book now belongs to Spider-Man. On September 9, Heritage Auctions achieved $3.6 million for a CGC NM+ graded copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, which was published by Marvel in 1962. The book is one of just three known examples to be graded as high as 9.6; no copies have been graded higher.

“What better book to break the record than the debut of Marvel’s most beloved character, Spider-Man?” says Heritage Auctions vice president Lon Allen. “Amazing Fantasy No. 15 is the Action Comics No. 1 or Detective Comics No. 27 of the next generation. I’m honored to have been a part of the most important comic book sale to date. In my 20 years at Heritage, to bring the most expensive book to market has been the pinnacle of my career.”

With cover art by Jack Kirby, the volume was the first one in which Spider-Man makes an appearance; he would subsequently rank his own book (Amazing Spider-Man #1).

In April, a 1938 Action Comics #1 copy brought $3.25 million in a private sale transacted by ComicConnect.com; it beat out the $3.2 million set in 2014 for another copy of the same issue that was the world record holder for a comic book sold at public auction.

Will the record hold? Superman will have a chance to reclaim the title when Heritage will offer a copy of Action Comics #1 in its November 18-19 Comic Book auction.