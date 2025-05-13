Special Spring Selections Stand Out At Fontaine’s Heritage

Review by Carly Timpson

CANAAN, N.Y. — Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions conducted a 487-lot Super Spring Multi-Estate Auction, filled with silver, coins, jewelry, garden items, music boxes, lamps, clocks, paintings, furniture and more, on May 4. Owner Ralph Fontaine shared that the auction did very well with lots of interesting items sold, finishing with a sell-through rate of more than 90 percent. Additionally, he said there were more than 1,000 registered bidders on LiveAuctioneers and about 50-60 people bidding in person.

Leading the sale was an estate-fresh oil painting, signed and dated “Friedel Dzubas / 55,” for the German-born American abstract artist. Measuring 37 by 25 inches, the work was titled “Breack Through” and sold to an online bidder for $34,375.

There was a great selection of estate-fresh furniture in the sale as well. Achieving $25,000 was an early Gustav Stickley sideboard. Fontaine noted that it appeared to retain its original finish, with just the front having a slight overcoat. Competing with an in-person bidder, the piece ultimately went out to an online buyer.

Two large pieces by Thomas Brooks followed the Stickley sideboard. One was another sideboard, though it was paired with a carved shelved crest made by William Tell. Cataloged as “monumental,” the sideboard measured 67 inches wide and 103 inches high, including the crest, and sold for $5,000. With bullseye burled panels all over, the piece was carved with fruit, heads and other decorative motifs and its wooden top was painted to resemble marble. Fontaine shared that it came from a Cooperstown, N.Y., estate. Thomas Brooks was also the maker of an oversized oval center table that achieved $4,000. Its white Carrara marble top measured 38 inches wide and it retained its original finish and casters.

Garden decorations included a life-size stag. The 12-point stag was made of solid bronze with a nice patina and brought $6,875. Following behind at $4,375 was a large cast iron griffin. With a wingspan of 42 inches, Fontaine said the seated griffin “probably weighed about 200 pounds.” It was in good condition and, according to the catalog, was “very detailed.”

For $6,875, a collector, bidding online, won an estate-fresh Rolex watch. The watch was a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner with a blue dial. It came with its original case and box and, despite some scratches from wear, it was in good working condition.

Silver collectors took a liking to a Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware set in the Acron pattern, which was bid to $6,000. The service for 10 place settings comprised 92 pieces, had no monograms and sold with a wooden fitted case. It weighed 87.38 troy ounces plus 31 weighted pieces.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Fontaine’s Heritage conducts auctions every six to eight weeks, and, according to Fontaine, the next sale will be around the beginning of July. For information, www.fontaineheritage.com or 518-781-3650.