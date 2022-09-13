Special Delivery: $32,400 For Hubley ‘Say It With Flowers’ Cycle At Bertoia - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

VINELAND, N.J. — Its cataloging characterized it as “without question one of the most alluring cast iron cycles ever produced, extremely desirable for any advanced collector.” That was all bidders had to know when a Hubley “Say It With Flowers” motorcycle from the antique toy collection of the late Bill and Stevie Weart crossed the podium at Bertoia’s September 8-9 single-owner, no reserve sale. With just some minor chipping to the black paint on its roof, the all original example in overall excellent to pristine condition for such a rare all-original toy zipped past its $15/25,000 estimate to finish at $32,400, including buyer’s premium. It sold to a collector in the Midwest. “The sale was a great success,” said Jeanne Bertoia, “proving once again that great condition brings great prices.” The Wearts were a couple whose contributions to the toy hobby were immense and they filled their home in Allentown, Penn., with custom-built showcases to display their toy collection. The Wearts co-authored in 2000 Cast Iron Automotive Toys, still regarded as the go-to reference by cast iron toy collectors. A further review of this sale will follow.