Spanish Colonial Tapestry Heads The Schrader Collection At Heritage

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ April 17 Sophisticated Palate auction presented fine and decorative arts from the collection of Frederick H. Schrader, Napa Valley, Calif. The auction comprised European, American and Spanish Colonial paintings, sculpture, antiques, rugs and more, all capturing “Fred’s unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence and adventure,” per the auction catalog. In total, the 269-lot sale of Schrader’s collection realized $518,282 and was led by a Spanish Colonial armorial tapestry that featured the arms of Don Pascual de Aragón de Cardona y de Córdova. The 96-by-86-inch tapestry, made during the Seventeenth Century, had provenance to the Chevalier textile collection, a private Parisian collection and was acquired by Schrader from Beaussant Lefèvre & Associés, Paris, in 2016. With some areas of restoration and discoloration, the large tapestry finally hung for $32,500, including buyer’s premium ($8/12,000). Additional highlights from the Schrader collection will be featured in a future issue.