Space Exploration Sale Rockets To $2.7 Million At Heritage

Review by Kiersten Busch

DALLAS — December 6-7 saw one giant leap for auction-kind with Heritage Auctions’ Space Exploration Signature Auction, which offered 671 lots of important space exploration items and memorabilia, featuring the personal collection of Fred Haise (American, b 1933), former lunar module pilot of the Apollo 13. “The auction was a great success,” shared Brad Palmer, director of the space exploration department at Heritage. “We had a pre-auction estimate in the $1.7 million dollar range and went way past that. This was our most successful space exploration auction since 2021.” With a 99 percent sell-through rate, the sale far surpassed its estimate to achieve $2,743,834.

“As the auction total shows, interest in space collectibles is very strong across the board,” Palmer continued. “We saw extremely competitive bidding for autographs, medallions and everything in between.” He continued, “I would say that our bidding pool is diversifying in recent auctions. While we still have many of the same bidders, many younger collectors are becoming increasingly attracted to our auctions.”

“I would say the interest in the top lots had a lot to do with the fascination with one-of-a-kind, unique flown items,” explained Palmer. On that note, a set of four certified and signed flown space suit patches from the personal collection of Apollo 10 command module pilot John Young led the sale, rocketing to $137,500. The patches from the May 18-26, 1969, mission, displayed in a frame, included a US flag worn on his left upper sleeve, a NASA logo of Beta cloth worn on the right side of his chest, an Apollo 10 insignia on Beta cloth worn on the left side of his chest and his “J. Young” Beta cloth name patch worn on the middle of his chest. Written on the paper backing of the frame, was an authentication from Young, reading, “I certify that these 4 patches were on my Apollo 10 Pressure Suit when I went to the MOON. John Young.” Of the patches, Palmer noted, “There is not another set like this in the world, and once it found a new home last week, it likely won’t appear on the market for a very long time.”

Items connected to the Apollo 11 mission were popular with bidders, as half of the top 12 lots of the sale were items related to the famous journey to the moon. Hailing from the collection of Jacques Bracke was the flown American flag which accompanied Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin on their journey to the moon. Mounted to a 10-by-12-inch color certificate which read “This Flag traveled to the Moon with Apollo 11, the First Manned Lunar Landing, July 20, 1969/ APOLLO 11/ July 16-24, 1969/ Armstrong – Collins – Aldrin,” the flag was signed by all three members of the crew and flew to $93,750. According to the auction catalog, the flag was “A rare and very desirable piece of space history, especially in this absolutely pristine condition.” Another flag from the mission, certified and signed by Collins, sold for $55,000.

Two separate pieces of the Wright Flyer which were taken on the Apollo 11 mission earned $68,750 and $57,500 respectively. The former, a piece of the plane’s propeller, was personally carried by Armstrong abord the Lunar Module Eagle and was in very fine condition. It came with a statement of provenance signed by Armstrong’s sons, Rick and Mark. Despite its small size, Heritage noted the piece’s importance and impact, stating in the catalog notes that the propeller piece offered “collectors an opportunity to own an irreplaceable piece of history that symbolizes humanity’s relentless pursuit of the skies and beyond.” The latter piece was a section of the Wright Flyer’s wing fabric which measured 1¼ inches long and was also consigned from the Armstrong family collection.

Additional items from the Apollo 11 journey included a flown Service Module Trans-lunar coast black star chart from the personal collection of Buzz Aldrin, which mapped a $68,750 finish, and a flown sterling silver Robbins Medallion, one of 450 flown aboard the shuttle, which decorated its new owner for $40,000.

“This has never been offered before, and is another one-of-a-kind item,” said Palmer of Fred Haise’s flown flashlight used by the astronaut onboard the Apollo 13 mission’s Lunar Module Aquarius, which shone at $106,250, the second highest price of the sale. The heavy, brass-milled two-cell device was mounted on a walnut plaque, which had two engraved plates, one reading “APOLLO 13/ APRIL 11-17, 1970” and “’LIT MY WAY HOME’/ FRED HAISE/ APOLLO 13 LMP,” which, according to the auction catalog, signified “its crucial role during the dramatic return of the Apollo 13 mission.”

Another item from the Aquarius on the Apollo 13 mission was the flown Translation Control Assembly (TCA) T-handle controller, which also had provenance to the personal collection of Fred Haise. Noted as “a remarkable and rare artifact” in the auction catalog, the controller was mounted on a walnut plaque, with two engraved plates reading “APOLLO 13/ APRIL 11-17, 1970” and the top and “LM-7 TCA” at the bottom. Also, according to catalog notes, once the oxygen tank exploded in the Aquarius, “the controller allowed the astronauts to accurately control thrust inputs and translate movements to maintain stability” of the TCA. Included with a letter of authenticity from Haise, the controller was fresh-to-market and steered to $55,000.

Heritage’s next space auction is scheduled for June 13-14. However, Palmer shared that the firm will “almost certainly add an auction that is a little earlier in the year.” Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 212-486-35000 or www.ha.com.