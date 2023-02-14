Southern Pottery, Contemporary Quilts & Native American Items Highlight Slotin Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BUFORD, GA — Slotin Folk Art’s February 11-12 sales saw more than 450 lots in its Folk Pottery Extravaganza, which featured Nineteenth Century ash-glazed stoneware from the Edgefield district of South Carolina as well as more than 125 face jugs, contemporary Southern folk pottery along with redware and stoneware from Pennsylvania and New England. The second day’s sale featured Native American art, quilts and Americana and included a varied and colorful collection of quilts along with Cherokee baskets and pottery, as well as other Native American items. The four top priced items of the sale were ash-glazed pottery with a mid-Nineteenth Century 5-gallon Edgefield jar by an unknown maker, possibly a slave, earning $8,750. It was followed by a 13-inch ovoid jug made by Isaac Lefevers, which realized $7,500. On the second day, more than 80 quilts were sold, with an ox-blood red block quilt selling for $2,625. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will be in an upcoming issue.