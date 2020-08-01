Southern Desk & Bookcase Stands Tall For Brunk

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Federal desk and bookcase originally owned by Benjamin Leigh (1761-1830) of Augusta, Georgia, that had descended with an intact and well-documented record of ownership in its original family, found a new family home at Brunk Auctions’ August 1 Premier sale. The piece, which was denoted by plum pudding mahogany veneers and yellow pine and poplar secondary woods, and retained its original pediment, finials, feet, and brasses, had a prospect door faced with a wing-spread eagle under 16 stars. It was further accompanied by the engraved silver pocket watch with the engraved monogram “A.B.L” and British hallmarks dating it to 1817, and two embossed leather pocketbooks, one inscribed “Benjamin Leigh’s pocketbook February 20th, 1849, Coweta County, Georgia” and containing three Confederate notes. Offered at $12/18,000, some of Georgia’s top collectors vied for the rare piece, which sold for $56,580 after heated bidding.

A more thorough sale review will run in an upcoming issue.