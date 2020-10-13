Southeast Asian Maitreya Achieves Nirvana For Bonhams

Auction Action In New York City

NEW YORK CITY – A Thirteenth/Fourteenth Century gilt-copper alloy figure of Maitreya from the Khasa Malla kingdom was the top lot of Bonhams’ marquee Asia Week sales in New York. Sold on September 23 at the Indian, Himalayan & Southeast Asian Art Sale, the cover lot realized $680,075, well exceeding its estimate of $400/600,000.

An exceptional bronze for its size and clear refinement, the sculpture depicts Maitreya – the bodhisattva of loving kindness – seated in a relaxed posture of ease on an exquisitely modeled blooming lotus, with his right hand raised to reassure his followers. Despite his languid pose, his toes remain flexed, a delightful detail that signals the bodhisattva remains alert from his celestial abode to the suffering of others.

Edward Wilkinson, Bonhams’ global head of the Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Art and executive director, Asia, commented, “The superb and magnetic figure of Maitreya achieved a great price consistent with a buoyant market. Strong results were also seen across all areas within the category.”

Dessa Goddard, United States head of Asian Art at Bonhams, added, “We are delighted to see an Asian art market buoyed by strong resilience. Despite global developments this year, collectors want to collect. Fresh, rare and high-quality properties with good provenance continue to attract active and deep bidding from our international clientele across sales.”

Bonhams’ Asia Week offerings consisted of four live sales and one online-only event. Kicking off the series of sales on September 21 was “Elegant Embellishments Featuring the RenLu Collection,” a sale of approximately 65 lots of antique Chinese jewelry and objets du vertu. A crystal and gold bead necklace achieved the top price of $15,075, just ahead of its $10/15,000 estimate.

The day closed with Chinese paintings and works of art. Highlights from that sale include Qi Baishi’s “Narcissus, Rock and Quail,” which achieved $437,575 against an estimate of $80/120,000. A pair of jade and hardstone overlay lacquer panels from the Eighteenth-Century Imperial Workshops closed at $387,575, nearly 20 times their $20/30,000 estimate.

An additional highlight from the September 23 Indian, Himalayan & Southeast Asian Art sale was a pair of silver and gilt-copper alloy figures of the Seventh Karmapa Chodrak Gyatso and the Fourth Sharmapa Chokyi Drakpa, Tibet, Late Fifteenth/Sixteenth Century that had an estimate of $100/150,000 and which closed at $437,575.

The September 24 sale of Fine Japanese and Korean Art was led by a large and fine Korean porcelain moon flask, Joseon dynasty (1392-1897), from the Sixteenth or Seventeenth Century that rose above its $70/80,000 estimate to bring $87,575. Bringing $68,825 was a late Sixteenth Century Haramaki cuirass, Muromachi (1333-1573) or Momoyama (1573-1615) periods.

Bonhams’ final Asia Week event was “Leaves of Wisdom: Tibetan Illuminated Manuscripts from American Collections,” an online-only sale that closed September 27. It was headlined by an illuminated Sutra page with Hevajra and Krodha Kali in the Pala style, circa Twelfth Century done in opaque watercolor and ink that made $10,075.

For additional information, www.bonhams.com.

Topping the Indian, Himalayan & Southeast Asian Art Sale was this gilt-copper alloy figure of Maitreya Khasa Malla, Thirteenth/Fourteenth Century, which sold for $680,075.

A pair of Chinese jade and hardstone overlay lacquer panels, Imperial workshops, Eighteenth Century, brought $387,575.

“Narcissus, Rock and Quail” by Qi Baishi (1862-1957) sold for $437,575, the top price realized in the Chinese Paintings and Works of Art sale.