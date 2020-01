NEW YORK CITY — The top price achieved at Sotheby’s January 25 Americana sale “A New Dimension of Tradition: Important American Folk Art,” sold to benefit the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, was $437,500, which a phone bidder paid for a copper and zinc horse-drawn fire pumper weathervane by Cushing & White. The lot—one of 18 weathervanes offered in the auction—had an estimate of $100/150,000. The sale realized $2.5 million in a weekend that achieved $9.2 million and included the single owner sale of the collection of Barbara and Arun Singh and Important American furniture, folk art, prints, silver and Chinese export. Watch for a full recap of all sales in an upcoming issue.