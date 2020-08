HATFIELD, PENN. – Alderfer Auction hosted its two-day online Collector’s Auction on August 12-13 with selections of museum exhibited fine art, jewelry and silver, automobiles, couture, furnishings and rugs from the collections of Edward W. Driscoll, Dr James T. Demopolous, Thomas Bateman and Wesley Emmons, among many others. Day two kicked off with vintage and sporty automobiles, but the top money was on several examples of works by coveted Pennsylvania Impressionists previously exhibited at the James Michener Art Museum, Doylestown, Penn. George Sotter’s oil on board “Gloucester,” a winter evening landscape of the fishing village on a quiet, starry night, was one of those, and the 16-by-20-inch painting rose to $60,000 with premium after 19 bids. Watch for a full review of the sale in a later issue.