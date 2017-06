LONDON — One of the greatest works by J.M.W. Turner still in private hands will go on view to the public July 1, prior to being offered at auction by Sotheby’s on the evening of Wednesday, July 5. Painted in 1835, “Ehrenbreitstein” is a late work, dating from a period that is considered Turner’s best. Other works from this time now hang in the world’s greatest museums, with only a small number of this quality remaining in private ownership. Estimated at $18.7/31.2 million, the painting will be offered alongside an unusually large group of ten works on paper by the artist (among them an early watercolor of “Ehrenbreitstein”), making for one of the largest offerings of his work to come to the market at any one time.

