LONDON — A new record for a living female artist was set at Sotheby’s evening sale of contemporary art on October 5, when Jenny Saville’s 1992 work “Propped” sold for $12.4 million, quadrupling its estimate of $3.9-5.2 million. The work had been owned by Charles Saatchi, who included it in his 1997 exhibition, “Sensation: Young British Artists from the Saatchi Collection.” Subsequently owned by the Gagosian Gallery, the work had been consigned to Sotheby’s as part of the collection of David Teiger, a former trustee of the Museum of Modern Art. “Propped” led the sale, which was 81 percent sold by lot and grossed $89.6 million, reportedly a 23 percent increase from the same sale last year. For information, www.sothebys.com