Sotheby’s Sees Molesworth Worth More

NEW YORK CITY & PARIS – An integral component of the Design sale series at Sotheby’s May 25-26 was a group of 56 lots by Thomas Molesworth (American, 1890-1977), who designed in a distinctly Western aesthetic. Offering works from a private Montana collection, “Thomas Molesworth: Designing the American West” saw all lots sell for a total of $1.63 million. The sale of furniture, lighting, metalwork and accessories outperformed presale expectations and was led by two sofas that had both been commissioned from the artist for Romer Ranch that brought $176,400 and $151,200, respectively.

The sale was one of three auctions of Twentieth and Twenty-First Century Design works conducted in both New York City and Paris that offered a total of 408 lots and achieved a cumulative total of $40.7 million.

For additional information, www.sothebys.com.

Thomas Molesworth, two-seat sofa, circa 1940, commissioned by Katherine Romer, sold for $176,400.