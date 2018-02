NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s concluded a three-day stretch of sales in the Masters week series, in which more than 650 works changed hands and realized a cumulative $82.5 million. Not only did this total come close to the sale’s presale high estimate of $85.9 million but it nearly doubled the $41.9 million result for the same sale series in 2017. At its close, multiple new records had been set for artists, with the highest selling lot across all six sessions being this two-painting lot by Canaletto, “Venice: The Churches of the Redentore” and “San Giacomo: Venice, the prisons and the Bridge of Sighs, looking Northwest from the balcony,” which sold for $4,179,500 ($3/4 million). For additional information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.