NEW YORK CITY & ONLINE – Sotheby’s live-streamed sales of Contemporary, Impressionist and Modern art, all conducted the evening of Wednesday, October 28, combined for a total of $283.9 Million. The sale was watched by nearly one million views across Sothebys.com, social media and broadcast television. One of the top lots in the Impressionist & Modern art evening sale, which was 100 percent sold and grossed a total of $141.1 million was Giorgio de Chirico’s “Il Pomeriggio di Arianna (Ariadne’s Afternoon),” which set a new auction record for the artist when it sold for $15.9 million. The work, consigned from a private collection, was made in 1913, a pivotal year for the artist and had been estimated at $10/15 million. It inspired a nine-minute bidding battle between two collectors.

A particularly noteworthy result from the Contemporary Art evening sale was the $6.18 million achieved for a dining table by Carlo Mollino, which was being sold on behalf of the Brooklyn Museum. The estimate of $2/3 million inspired a ten-minute bidding war and the result sets a new world auction record for the artist as well as an auction record for any work of Italian design.

For additional information, www.sothebys.com.