Sotheby’s Concludes ‘Visions Of America’ With $500K Book Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s Fine Manuscript and Printed Americana auction on January 29 wrapped up the house’s “Visions of America” series, offering just 16 lots that tallied a total of $500,380 with just 31 percent of the lots selling. The results brought the final net of the series to $17,953,928. Earning the highest price of the day was a recently discovered — and never published — map of Braddock’s Expedition, the 1755 British endeavor to capture Fort Duquesne from the French. Estimated at $300/500,000, the map sold for $304,800, including buyer’s premium. Selby Kiffer, Sotheby’s senior international specialist, Books and Manuscripts, said, “Braddock’s march to Fort Duquesne was not only a pivotal event in the French and Indian War, but through the lessons it taught the young George Washington, it was also a preliminary step towards American independence. This superb map is likely the best record we will ever have of the progress of Braddock’s expedition towards its date with disaster.” For information, www.sothebys.com.