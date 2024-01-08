Sotheby’s Achieves World Record Price For Marie Antoinette’s Chair

PARIS — One of the top lots in the 60-lot evening sale of exemplary works from the collection of Hubert Guerrand-Hermès (1940-2016), which Sotheby’s Paris sold on December 13, was a carved and regilt Louis XVI chair that was part of a suite of furniture made for the Versailles apartments of Queen Marie-Antoinette. The chair was stamped by maker Georges Jacob and dated to 1784-85; following her 1793 execution during the French Revolution, her furniture was dispersed under the auspices of the National Convention. An extensive exhibition history and provenance that dated back to the late Nineteenth Century and the Comtesse Greffuhle as well as a sale in 2000. Listed as “estimate upon request,” the chair sold to an unidentified buyer for €2.58 million ($2.81 million), including buyer’s premium. The result is a new world auction record for a single Eighteenth Century chair. For information, www.sothebys.com.