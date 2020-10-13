Sotheby’s Achieves $37.4 Million During Asia Week

Auction Action In New York City

NEW YORK CITY – Sotheby’s biannual Asia Week sale series in New York achieved $36.4 million – significantly above the series’ high estimate of $29.1 million, and all sales surpassing their high estimates. Works from this season’s sales were sold to a diverse group of collectors worldwide, highlighted by an exceptionally rare and important gold, silver and glass-embellished bronze vessel, which achieved $8.3 million following a 12-minute bidding battle and was the top selling lot of the week.

Angela McAteer, Sotheby’s head of Chinese works of art department in New York City, commented: “We are thrilled with the results from this week’s sales of Chinese Works of Art. The strong results demonstrated the powerful and continued strength of the Chinese art market, and showcases the extraordinary array of works offered across categories – including Kangxi porcelain; Chinese jades; early ritual metalwork; Buddhist bronzes and more – most of which have not been seen by the market for many decades. We saw active and deep bidding activity across sales, representing a truly international clientele. It was especially exciting to once again hold our Asia Week sales in our New York salesroom, and we look forward to continued success in March next year.”

Anu Ghosh-Mazumdar, Sotheby’s head of Indian & Southeast Asian art department in New York City, said: “As we commemorate our 35th year of Indian, Himalayan & Southeast Asian Works of Art sales in New York, we were proud to present a sale of exceptional works, led by a discovery piece – a gilt-copper figure of Avalokiteshvara formerly in the legendary collection of Abby Aldrich Rockefeller and emerging for the first time in nearly a century. We are delighted that this masterpiece will now occupy pride of place in a distinguished private collection. Throughout the sale, we saw active bidding from across the world, and yesterday’s success indicated the market’s support for high-quality artwork.”

A collection of Kangxi porcelain kicked off Asia Week on September 22 with a strong start, with the first three works offered each exceeding their high estimates, and saw deep bidding activity for each lot. The auction achieved $4.5 million, exceeding its high estimate of $3.1 million. The group was led by a rare peachbloom-glazed Chrysanthemum vase, which fetched $746,000 – nearly five times its high estimate of $150,000. Known as juban ping, “chrysanthemum petal vase,” this piece is remarkable for its well-balanced form and delicate rose-pink glaze. The technological and artistic advances created during the Kangxi reign at the imperial kilns in Jingdezhen are illustrated in the present vase. Of all the innovative forms developed in the Kangxi period, chrysanthemum vases were perhaps the most influential, as they inspired the numerous chrysanthemum-shaped vessels of the succeeding Yongzheng reign.

On September 22, a selection of more than 60 jades on offer from the collection of Stephen Junkunc, III achieved $6.3 million, surpassing the auction’s $5 million high estimate. The sale marks the continued success of the Junkunc Collection, which has raised more than $28 million in Sotheby’s auctions since 2018. Following an eight-minute bidding battle, an exceedingly rare large yellow and russet jade carving of a mythical beast sold for $1.7 million – more than five times its high estimate of $300,000.

The afternoon of September 22 closed with a curated collection of examples of Himalayan sculpture, Southeast Asian & Indian sculptures, and Indian miniature paintings, totaling $3.3 million. The auction was led by a gilt-copper Figure of Avalokiteshvara dating to the Ninth/Tenth Century from Nepal that achieved $830,700 – surpassing its $500,000 high estimate. A rare discovery piece, the work appeared on the market for the first time in nearly a century, after it was last acquired by Abby Aldrich Rockefeller in 1922.

The season’s various-owner sale of Important Chinese Art on September 23 totaled $22.4 million – well-exceeding its $16.9 million high estimate. The auction was led by an exceptionally rare and important gold, silver and glass-embellished bronze vessel, which sold to applause for $8.3 million – more than double its $3.5 million high estimate, following a 12-minute bidding battle between five bidders. Individually designed and likely created for a royal patron, the present fang hu was formerly in the collection of Belgian industrialist, banker and famous art collector Adolphe Stoclet. Representing the peak of luxury in the Warring States period, vessels decorated in the most ambitious and flamboyant style ever devised for Chinese bronzes are so exceedingly rare that the technique is virtually unknown, and almost nothing has been published about this important aspect of the bronze craft, since examples are impossible to see. The present bronze is therefore of major importance for the history of Chinese bronzes, metal technology and glass making.

An online only sale titled “The Hundred Antiques: Fine & Decorative Asian Art” closed September 29 and featured more than 170 Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian works of art and paintings. Totaling $1,046,430, the sale was led by a Nineteenth/Twentieth Century celadon jade figure of Guanyin that closed at $119,700.

For additional information, www.sothebys.com.

This rare and important gold, silver and glass-embellished bronze vessel sold for $8.3 million (Chinese Works of Art).

A gilt-copper figure of Avalokiteshvara, Nepal, Ninth/Tenth Century, achieved $830,700 (Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian art).

Celadon jade figure of Guanyin, Nineteenth/Twentieth Century, brought $119,700 (The Hundred Antiques).

Peachbloom-glazed “Chrysanthemum” vase, which fetched $746,000 (Kangxi Porcelain)

This large yellow and russet jade carving of a mythical beast sold for $1.7 million (Junkunc Collection).