‘Sonic’ Speeds To The Top Of Heritage’s Video Games Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS – A spectacular copy of Sonic the Hedgehog, Wata 9.8 A+ Sealed [Made in Japan, Early Production], Genesis Sega 1991 USA drew 19 bids and soared to $360,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Video Games Signature Auction on April 22-23. “Sonic the Hedgehog” was the highest-graded copy from the earliest production run of the game ever offered at any public auction venue. More than 1,400 global bidders joined in on the event, which produced perfect sell-through rates of 100 percent and produced nearly $5 million in profits.

The highest-graded first production copy ever offered of Metroid, Wata 9.4 A+ Sealed [Hangtab, No Rev-A, First Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA, inspired 25 bids before it found a new home at $168,000. Wata has graded just six sealed copies of this variant as of its November 2021 population report, and only one has graded higher.

The only sealed copy of Clu Clu Land, Wata 9.4 A+ Sealed [Hangtab, 1 Code], NES Nintendo 1985 USA ever offered at Heritage Auctions ended at $156,000. Also reaching this figure was the highest Wata-graded copy of Twisted Metal, Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed [Ridged Longbox, Early Production], PS1 Sony 1995 USA put up for auction at Heritage. Like many PS1 longbox titles, sealed copies of this game are exceptionally elusive.

The highest-graded standard release copy offered of the “red label” version of Mario Kart 64, Wata 9.6 A++ Sealed, N64 Nintendo 1996 USA ended at $144,000. The red label is an indication of an earlier production run of the game before it sold one million copies and earned the Player’s Choice emblem.

Twenty-seven bids came in for The Legend of Zelda, Wata 9.2 A+ Sealed [Rev-A Round SOQ, Mid-Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA before it finished at $111,000. This copy earned the fifth highest grade on Wata’s November 2021 population report out of 26 total graded. This is the first game in the Zelda franchise and is widely regarded as revolutionary in introducing many gamers in the West to the concept of role-playing video games.

The seventh game in the auction to crack the six-figure plateau was the finest copy ever offered by Heritage Auctions of John Madden Football, Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed [Made in Japan], SNES EASN 1991 USA, which reached $102,000. With an exceptional score of 9.6 A+, this very well could be one of the best examples of John Madden’s iconic Nintendo console debut. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Copies of Metroid with the cardboard hangtab are prized among serious Nintendo collectors.

The first entry of the Zelda franchise is viewed as one of the most iconic video games of all time.

Sonic the Hedgehog ranks alongside Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Lara Croft as one of the most recognizable video games characters ever created.

Wata only has four sealed copies of Clu Clu Land listed on its November 2021 population report; none is graded as high as this copy.

The Mario Kart 64 game is the second installment in the iconic series.

The victor of the 16-bit console wars, this version of John Madden Football might be more recognizable to gamers than any other version.