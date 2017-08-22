Sonia P. Paine, Chestnut Hill Antiques Dealer, 95

BOSTON – Sonia P. (Listic) Paine of Chestnut Hill died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, July 30 at age 95. Owner of Sonia Paine Antiques in Chestnut Hill from 1968 to the present, she was one of the old-time antiques dealers and show promoters, as well known for her feisty personality as for her knowledge of the trade. That was profiled in a July 1995 article in the Boston Sunday Herald recounting the time a local thief, Nick George Montos, attempted to rob her shop on Boyleston Street with a gun that he carried in a shopping bag.

Described as a “gutsy grandma,” Paine sent the elderly thief to jail with gaping head wounds, delivered with a bat. In the photo accompanying the Herald article, Paine is shown in her shop with a sign in the background that reads “Shoplifters Will Be Beaten To Death.”

Paine was the beloved wife of the late Sidney James Paine and devoted mother of Herbert and Debra Paine, Stanley and Margaret Paine, Mitchell and Virginia Paine. She was the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and great-grandmother of three.

Graveside services at the Woburn Hebrew Cemetery were conducted on August 1. Remembrances may be made to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston MA 02118, or www.rosiesplace.org.