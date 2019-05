OAK PARK, ILL. — The Paul & Terry Somerson Collection was the first single-owner sale dedicated exclusively to Arts & Crafts silver and jewelry, and it sparkled for Toomey & Co on May 5. Leading the sale of about 500 lots was a Kalo Shop pendant necklace of 14K yellow gold, blister pearl and dog tooth pearl, selling to a phone bidder for $20,000 against an estimate of $5/7,000. Prices include buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house. See a future issue for extended sale recap.