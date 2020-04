MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Topping the nearly 2,000 lots offered April 23-25 at Jeffrey S. Evans Auctions & Associates was a vintage platinum and diamond solitaire lady’s ring that brought $17,550 against an estimate of $15/25,000. From the estate collection of Russell and Doris Evitt of Jackson, Calif., the ring, with an oval-cut diamond with a calculated weight of 3.82 carats, SI-2 clarity and I-color, was in an asymmetrical-designed platinum and iridium band. A future issue will feature a more extensive sale review.