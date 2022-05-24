Soldner Collection Rich In Americana At Hyde Park Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Hyde Park Country Auction

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – Having moved south to be closer to family members, Dr Doris Soldner selected Hyde Park Country Auctions to sell her lifetime collection of antiques, mostly Americana and early primitives from around the world. The sale’s first part, an online-only event via LiveAuctioneers, occurred on May 8, dispersing the large Americana collection that she and her late husband Jerry had amassed. Among the two pieces that topped this session was a primitive Nineteenth Century garden worktable in original blue paint, having a built-in herb drying rack, which sold for $5,750,

Also selling for $5,750 – an in-the-right environment to be offered – was a Hudson Valley gumwood kas from the Eighteenth Century, which boasted two raised panels with architectural stepped crown molding. Mounted on the base with a long, double-paneled drawer and turned feet, which were replacements, the kas also sold for $5,750. Its backboards were attached with wooden pegs and rosehead nails and it measured 73½ by 24¾ by 72 inches. It had an attached label from Doris Soldner attributing the maker to the Elting Beekman shop, Ulster County, Kingston, N.Y.

A kitchen farm table with a single-board top with breadboard ends, cross stretchers and end drawer, also from the late Eighteenth Century/early Nineteenth Century, found favor with bidders, who pushed the 74-by-30-5/8-by-28¼-inch table past its $700-$1,500 estimate to a final price of $4,500. It featured baluster-form legs, beaded cross stretchers and mortise and construction where all joints have wooden pins, including the top which was fastened to the frame by larger wooden dowels. Its base appeared to be a combination of birch and cherry with a folky red stain.

Fetching $1,500 was a William and Mary period oak four-drawer chest mounted on an original bracket base. The double paneled drawers featured tear drop pulls and escutcheons – both likely original. The darkened surface also appeared to be original to its late Seventeenth Century origin. The chest measured 41½ by 23-5/8 by 39¼ inches.

Beyond the choice furniture lots in the sale, there were several notable decorative arts items, sculpture and fine art on offer. A full-body copper Blue Heron weathervane with directionals and roof mounting bar, circa 1950-70, more than tripled its high estimate, flying to $3,250. With a 27½-inch wingspan, the old bird had been found on the top of an old estate in Woodstock, N.Y.

Also bearing great weathered patina was a large classical bronze sculpture, circa 1900-20, depicting a child holding a horn, resting on a brick column. It brought $3,198.

A fine art highlight was an oil on canvas impressionist autumn village scene overlooking what is probably the Hudson River. It was by Hamilton Hamilton (1847-1928), an American painter active in New York and Connecticut, and it was bid to $3,000. And an example of European art came in the form of an oil on canvas portrait of a young Dutch girl, done in the late Eighteenth to early Nineteenth Century. She was rendered full length, in native costume, holding a flower. The painting, earning $2,500, was mounted in a newer Twentieth Century frame with a total frame size of 32 by 40¾ inches.

Once set up on one’s patio, you would not want to have to move it. A custom-made flagstone patio set comprising a round table and four benches, late Twentieth Century was naturally decorated with patches of lichen. Fortunately for the buyer who paid $2,500 for it, it could be disassembled and moved. The table measured 40½ inches in diameter and the benches were approximately 44 by 5½ by 17¾ inches. The garden category further featured a late Nineteenth Century cast iron gothic garden bench signed “John McLean/Maker N.Y.” The crest of the bench had an applied label that read “Jacob Abeles.” It was estimated $300/500 but did much better, going out at $1,375.

More primitive and American decorative arts crossed the block. A late Eighteenth Century adjustable hanging double rush lamp with ratchet mechanics and scrolled terminals more than tripled its high estimate to sell for $1,725, while three ornate handmade iron door hinges took $1,625. A wallpaper band box decorated with dogs chasing deer, Nineteenth Century, left the gallery at $1,375, and a late Twentieth Century carved dolphin wall plaque signed Clark Vorhees made $1,600.

The Soldners had varied interests: Doris tended towards textiles, American Indian, primitive and Southwestern art, primitive furniture and pottery, while Jerry loved mechanical things like music boxes, apple peelers, antique tools and phonographs. Doris’ sensibilities were exemplified in this sale by a jacquard blue and white coverlet with woven inscription “Agriculture & Manufacturing Are The Foundation Of Our Independence – July 4 1827.” It was a spectacular piece in very good condition and probably should have brought more than the $1,125 final price. Signed along the edge of top and bottom borders “A.M. Van Horne,” the center of the coverlet was decorated with six rings of flowers, while the top and bottom borders were decorated with American spreadwing eagles and monkeys and stags below the eagles’ wings. Further, each eagle was also flanked by double Masonic columns. The side borders were decorated in a repeating pattern of 13 arched stars over six stars over a steeple building flanked by spreadwing eagles – each arch separated by double Masonic columns that were flanked by two standing men wearing top hats. The coverlet, measured 95 by 77 inches. The weaver of this popular pattern is not known, and is thought that it was used by several weavers, most in New York State.

Rounding out the sale’s top highlights were a sterling silver pitcher signed S. Kirk & Son, Nineteenth Century, at $1,060 and, also Nineteenth Century, a fruit jar marked “Whitall, Tatum & Co. / Philadelphia New York / Patent June 11 1895,” which earned $1,250.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Later this summer will be Doris’ toys and dolls, ephemera, early bottles and glass, advertising, sterling silver and Americana and Victorian-era collectibles, including lighting.

For information, 845-471-5660 or www.hpcountryauctions.com.