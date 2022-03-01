Sojourner Truth CDV Leads Hindman’s African Americana Sale

CINCINNATI, OHIO – Hindman’s February 23 African Americana live auction offered a diverse selection of photographs, books, manuscripts, imprints, newspapers, posters and other ephemera dating from the Eighteenth through the Twentieth Century. Themes represented covered slavery and abolition, war, civil rights, politics, music, art, literature and sports. The top lot of the sale was a carte de visite (CDV) of Sojourner Truth, which rose from a $2/4,000 estimate to sell for $13,750. In the uncredited CDV from 1864, Truth appears seated at a table with flowers, engaged in a knitting project. Measuring 2¼ by 3-3/8 inches, the CDV’s on cardstock mount recto bore a printed caption reading, “I Sell the Shadow to Support the Substance. / Sojourner Truth.” This sale brought together property from several important collections and estates.

Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.